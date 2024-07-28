Previous
Cooking Shenanigans by carole_sandford
Photo 2899

Cooking Shenanigans

Lucy & Grandad pausing from making biscuits to pose for the camera!
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
794% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Fun!
July 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great moves. She looks so grown up.
July 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
What a cute b&w capture of your two "loves", Carole! 💕
July 28th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Ha. Great pic.
July 28th, 2024  
moni kozi
Cool grandad! Chill granddaughter!
July 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That made me smile out loud 😃😃😃
July 28th, 2024  
JackieR ace
What a happy scene
July 28th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lol - what a great family shot!
July 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise