Previous
Photo 2899
Cooking Shenanigans
Lucy & Grandad pausing from making biscuits to pose for the camera!
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
8
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4207
photos
177
followers
145
following
794% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cooking
,
lucy
,
grandad
*lynn
ace
Fun!
July 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great moves. She looks so grown up.
July 28th, 2024
Barb
ace
What a cute b&w capture of your two "loves", Carole! 💕
July 28th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Ha. Great pic.
July 28th, 2024
moni kozi
Cool grandad! Chill granddaughter!
July 28th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That made me smile out loud 😃😃😃
July 28th, 2024
JackieR
ace
What a happy scene
July 28th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol - what a great family shot!
July 28th, 2024
