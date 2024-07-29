Previous
Mushroom Surprise by carole_sandford
Mushroom Surprise

Busy day today & didn’t get chance to photograph anything until this evening. This piece of wood is a section of a telegraph pole that was on the edge of our property when we first moved in nearly 20 years ago. The pole was no longer in use, but it was still a little high. Our neighbour cut it down further & we put a bird house/ table on it. This was the bit that was cut off. We have used it for the last ten years as a door stop for the conservatory, so that the door, when we have it open, doesn’t swing in the breeze/ wind.
We noticed over the last few weeks, that it has grown these mushrooms. I like the textures of both the mushrooms & the wood.
Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Susan Wakely ace
Great textures.
July 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I like it too… the mushrooms look good enough to eat…
July 29th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous macro
July 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Super textures and interesting history
July 29th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Such cute little chubby fellows.
July 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how fantastic - I love these flowers that show that fungi is threaded through everything
July 29th, 2024  
KV ace
Great textures… since we’ve had rainy weather for the past few weeks we have them springing up everywhere.
July 29th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nature is incredible! They are terrific textures.
July 29th, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
What is it about mushrooms? I think they are so cut and interesting. This is a great capture Carole. Love it
July 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic close up showing interesting textures
July 29th, 2024  
