Mushroom Surprise

Busy day today & didn’t get chance to photograph anything until this evening. This piece of wood is a section of a telegraph pole that was on the edge of our property when we first moved in nearly 20 years ago. The pole was no longer in use, but it was still a little high. Our neighbour cut it down further & we put a bird house/ table on it. This was the bit that was cut off. We have used it for the last ten years as a door stop for the conservatory, so that the door, when we have it open, doesn’t swing in the breeze/ wind.

We noticed over the last few weeks, that it has grown these mushrooms. I like the textures of both the mushrooms & the wood.