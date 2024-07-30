Previous
Postbox Topper by carole_sandford
Photo 2901

Postbox Topper

This was literally a snap as I walked past the postbox into the supermarket this afternoon. Some of these toppers are great & this one is fitting for the time of year.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
794% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
A stunning crafty scene. It looks like a bit of crochet going on here too!
July 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a sweet find Carole
July 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, brilliant! Love this
July 30th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cute!
July 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
July 30th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Excellent ,big fav someone has been very busy and creative
July 30th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Super cute!
July 30th, 2024  
julia ace
Well that's a treat while having to do grocery shopping..
July 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise