Lucy on the Brayford by carole_sandford
Photo 2902

Lucy on the Brayford

Photo of Lucy on the Brayford, after our meal out tonight, with the setting sun in the top left corner of the image.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely young lady !
July 31st, 2024  
Babs ace
She is growing up fast.
July 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
lovely
July 31st, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ah that’s so lovely
July 31st, 2024  
