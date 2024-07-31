Sign up
Photo 2902
Lucy on the Brayford
Photo of Lucy on the Brayford, after our meal out tonight, with the setting sun in the top left corner of the image.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
4
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4211
photos
176
followers
143
following
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2898
1233
2899
1234
2900
2901
2902
1235
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Years 1 to 8
Taken
31st July 2024 9:37pm
sunset
,
lucy
,
brayford
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely young lady !
July 31st, 2024
Babs
ace
She is growing up fast.
July 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
lovely
July 31st, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah that’s so lovely
July 31st, 2024
