Previous
Photo 2909
Fluff Baby
A baby moor hen at Hartsholme Park yesterday. I quite like the circles around him.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
10
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
796% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
10
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
moor
,
hen
,
hartsholme
Corinne C
ace
A fantastic capture. The water frames him nicely.
August 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
A fluffy delight and so lovely to see… Aaaa
I agree the circles are cool
August 7th, 2024
Simply Amanda
Awwww, so cute!
August 7th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
How adorable!
August 7th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh and the colours in the water make such lovely compliments to the chick
August 7th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
So lovely to see this sweet baby with all his new hair. Very vulnerable standing there in all his innocence. Circles of water just add so much.
August 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw so sweet.
August 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! such a cute little one - not grown hid adult feathers yet!! Delightful colours and circles in the water !
August 7th, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
Pretty colors, interesting looking bird. Love the rippled water
August 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Adorable
August 7th, 2024
I agree the circles are cool