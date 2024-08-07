Previous
Fluff Baby by carole_sandford
Photo 2909

Fluff Baby

A baby moor hen at Hartsholme Park yesterday. I quite like the circles around him.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

Corinne C ace
A fantastic capture. The water frames him nicely.
August 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A fluffy delight and so lovely to see… Aaaa
I agree the circles are cool
August 7th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
Awwww, so cute!
August 7th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
How adorable!
August 7th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh and the colours in the water make such lovely compliments to the chick
August 7th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
So lovely to see this sweet baby with all his new hair. Very vulnerable standing there in all his innocence. Circles of water just add so much.
August 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Aw so sweet.
August 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! such a cute little one - not grown hid adult feathers yet!! Delightful colours and circles in the water !
August 7th, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
Pretty colors, interesting looking bird. Love the rippled water
August 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Adorable
August 7th, 2024  
