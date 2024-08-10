Previous
Rudbeckia Still Life by carole_sandford
Rudbeckia Still Life

Haven’t done a still life for a while, so I decided not to photograph flowers in situ today & picked an odd number to put in a vase.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Casablanca ace
Rudbeckia are lovely at the moment, reaching their peak. Nice still life
August 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely "
August 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous high-key still life...beautiful...
August 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
August 10th, 2024  
julia ace
Beautiful.. love the fading vase..
August 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
