Photo 2912
Rudbeckia Still Life
Haven’t done a still life for a while, so I decided not to photograph flowers in situ today & picked an odd number to put in a vase.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Casablanca
ace
Rudbeckia are lovely at the moment, reaching their peak. Nice still life
August 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely "
August 10th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous high-key still life...beautiful...
August 10th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
August 10th, 2024
julia
ace
Beautiful.. love the fading vase..
August 10th, 2024
