Previous
A Bunch of Gold by carole_sandford
Photo 2923

A Bunch of Gold

Had lunch with my friend last Friday & she gave me a huge bunch of these flowers from her garden. Still looking good nearly a week later.
And so year 9 begins…..
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
800% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
August 22nd, 2024  
*lynn ace
So bright and happy looking! fav
August 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise