Previous
Photo 2924
Cosmos
The cosmos in the garden are coming to an end, so brought one indoors. Faffed a little in Snapseed.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
9
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cosmos
,
faffed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful flower and edit - So very painterly ! fav
August 22nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Very pretty
August 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice faffing.
August 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Love it, Carole! Great editing!
August 22nd, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
So beautiful, looks like a painting. Fav.
August 22nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Very painting like. Nicely done
August 22nd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
What a beauty
August 22nd, 2024
Kartia
ace
Lovely colour contrasts.
August 22nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Gorgeous
August 22nd, 2024
