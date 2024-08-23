Sign up
Photo 2925
Buslingthorpe Tree
Stopped briefly on the way back from the supermarket to take a shot of “my tree”. It’s featured in my project lots of times. It’s the different skies that make the images different each time.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely simplicity
August 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shaped tree.
August 23rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
it's a beautiful tree and you always do it proud in your photo Carole
August 23rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Just wonderful
August 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love your tree!
August 23rd, 2024
