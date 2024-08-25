Previous
Steampunk Plague Doctor by carole_sandford
Photo 2927

Steampunk Plague Doctor

Or at least, that’s what I think you might call this one.
August Bank Holiday the largest convention of steampunks descends on Lincoln for four days. Always an entertaining wander around the Bailgate area.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
Pat Knowles ace
Wow Lincoln would be the place to be today! That is just an amazing outfit!
August 25th, 2024  
