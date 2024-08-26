Previous
Castle Square by carole_sandford
Photo 2928

Castle Square

Seen from Lincoln Castle ramparts yesterday, looking towards the cathedral. Have taken many a shot from the ground across the square. It also gives a view of the steampunks in the square & various stalls
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
802% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely city view
August 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
August 26th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful view
August 26th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the pov
August 26th, 2024  
Beverley ace
It’s a wonderful view, I bet the atmosphere is wonderful.
August 26th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice angle on the crowds below
August 26th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Such a dominant building......
August 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise