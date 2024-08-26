Sign up
Photo 2928
Castle Square
Seen from Lincoln Castle ramparts yesterday, looking towards the cathedral. Have taken many a shot from the ground across the square. It also gives a view of the steampunks in the square & various stalls
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
cathedral
,
castle
,
square
,
ramparts
carol white
ace
A lovely city view
August 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
August 26th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful view
August 26th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love the pov
August 26th, 2024
Beverley
ace
It’s a wonderful view, I bet the atmosphere is wonderful.
August 26th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice angle on the crowds below
August 26th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Such a dominant building......
August 26th, 2024
