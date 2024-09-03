Previous
Amazing Clouds by carole_sandford
Amazing Clouds

I stood in the middle of this road to take this. I thought the clouds were so striking. This road leads to our village.
Best viewed on black if you have time.
Michelle
Lovely cloud capture
September 3rd, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
September 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great rural scene and clouds.
September 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing clouds as if blown with the wind - A lovely country scene ! fav
September 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
So unusual… spectacular to see!
September 3rd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
I agree it looks great Carole
September 3rd, 2024  
