Cloud Drama by carole_sandford
Cloud Drama

Another from yesterday’s shots of dramatic clouds. Thought B&W suited the shot & it’s best viewed on black, if you feel inclined.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Carole Sandford

Judith Johnson ace
A very dramatic scene
September 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice pov and brooding sky.
September 4th, 2024  
Michelle
Love this in b&w definitely makes it look more dramatic
September 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Stormy…
September 4th, 2024  
