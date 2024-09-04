Sign up
Photo 2937
Cloud Drama
Another from yesterday’s shots of dramatic clouds. Thought B&W suited the shot & it’s best viewed on black, if you feel inclined.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
4
0
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
clouds
,
drama
Judith Johnson
ace
A very dramatic scene
September 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice pov and brooding sky.
September 4th, 2024
Michelle
Love this in b&w definitely makes it look more dramatic
September 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Stormy…
September 4th, 2024
