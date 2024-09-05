Sign up
Previous
Photo 2938
Rudbeckia
I liked the bend in the stem of this garden flower, which is currently in a vase with others in the house.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
4
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
garden
,
rudbeckia
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful minimalist image
September 5th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It would look wonderful as a large poster.
September 5th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Wonderful with the stark white background!
September 5th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful minimalist capture.
September 5th, 2024
