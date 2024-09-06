Sign up
Previous
Photo 2939
Year 9
Forgot to do 365 yesterday. So a fill in of Lucy’s obligatory back to school photo.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
7
1
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
Latest from all albums
2935
1257
2936
1258
2937
1259
2938
2939
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice capture. I hope she enjoys the year.
September 7th, 2024
Michelle
She seems happy to be going back, lovely capture
September 7th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love her happy smile...Cute capture.
September 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
She looks happy to pose.
September 7th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
That’s wonderful photo and a lovely smile. Fav.
September 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ah, she is growing up so fast!
September 7th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
September 7th, 2024
