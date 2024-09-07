Previous
Shells by carole_sandford
Shells

I didn’t have a photo for today - so, a hurried arrangement of shells.
Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
September 7th, 2024  
Fran Balsera ace
Beautiful photographic composition.
September 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They have lovely shapes and textures.
September 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good still life
September 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks awesome
September 7th, 2024  
