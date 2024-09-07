Sign up
Photo 2940
Shells
I didn’t have a photo for today - so, a hurried arrangement of shells.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
shells
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely !
September 7th, 2024
Fran Balsera
ace
Beautiful photographic composition.
September 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
They have lovely shapes and textures.
September 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good still life
September 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks awesome
September 7th, 2024
