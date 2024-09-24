Previous
Indoor Cosmos by carole_sandford
We have two colours of cosmos left in the garden & I picked a few for inside. So, couldn’t let the opportunity of a still life go by.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Carole Sandford

