Previous
The Bailgate. by carole_sandford
Photo 2958

The Bailgate.

The White Hart Hotel (centre of the image) is in the historic Bailgate, in uphill Lincoln. Originally built in the 14th Century. In 1386 it was first built as a lodgings house, for the visit of King Richard II to Lincoln.
The existing building dates back to 1650, with various later additions during the following century. It is now a 4 star boutique hotel.
Among its famous visitors most recently were Tom Hanks & Ron Howard, during the making of “The Da Vinci Code “ ( Dan Brown). Some scenes were shot in our cathedral.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
810% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Gorgeous colours and lovely light…
September 25th, 2024  
Lesley ace
How lovely and colourful
September 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise