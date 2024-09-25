The Bailgate.

The White Hart Hotel (centre of the image) is in the historic Bailgate, in uphill Lincoln. Originally built in the 14th Century. In 1386 it was first built as a lodgings house, for the visit of King Richard II to Lincoln.
The existing building dates back to 1650, with various later additions during the following century. It is now a 4 star boutique hotel.
Among its famous visitors most recently were Tom Hanks & Ron Howard, during the making of “The Da Vinci Code “ ( Dan Brown). Some scenes were shot in our cathedral.