Today’s Task by carole_sandford
Photo 2963

Today’s Task

It has poured with rain for most of the day today. So I have pressed on with editing wedding photos.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
JackieR ace
That's a bright green lawn!! A lovely pov
September 30th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
It's rained non stop here , some of it torrential , enjoy your editing Carole
September 30th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
That sounds like a wonderful diversion. Your setup looks very professional!
September 30th, 2024  
