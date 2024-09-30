Sign up
Photo 2963
Today’s Task
It has poured with rain for most of the day today. So I have pressed on with editing wedding photos.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
3
0
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4305
photos
171
followers
144
following
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
30th September 2024 7:57pm
laptop
,
photo
,
wedding
JackieR
That's a bright green lawn!! A lovely pov
September 30th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
It's rained non stop here , some of it torrential , enjoy your editing Carole
September 30th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
That sounds like a wonderful diversion. Your setup looks very professional!
September 30th, 2024
