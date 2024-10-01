Sign up
Previous
Photo 2964
Another Day…
… another deluge! It has rained again for most of today. Lots of standing water on the roads. This is our back garden through a very rainy window.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
rain
,
garden
carol white
ace
I think we've had enough of it now
October 1st, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Be a hose pipe ban next week.
October 1st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat rainy-day capture
October 1st, 2024
