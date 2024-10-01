Previous
Another Day… by carole_sandford
Photo 2964

Another Day…

… another deluge! It has rained again for most of today. Lots of standing water on the roads. This is our back garden through a very rainy window.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details

carol white ace
I think we've had enough of it now
October 1st, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Be a hose pipe ban next week.
October 1st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat rainy-day capture
October 1st, 2024  
