Previous
Photo 2968
Hartsholme Lake
Lucy & I had a walk in Hartsholme Park this afternoon. Thought we’d make the most of the weather, as the rain is supposed to return tomorrow. The lake was busy with gulls & Canada Geese.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4313
photos
171
followers
143
following
813% complete
View this month »
Tags
lake
,
hartsholme
Lesley
ace
Fabulous scene
October 5th, 2024
Beverley
ace
A beautiful colourful scene with the gulls & geese waltzing around…
Lovely shot
October 5th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely scene … do hope no more rain tomorrow
October 5th, 2024
Lovely shot