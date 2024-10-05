Previous
Hartsholme Lake by carole_sandford
Photo 2968

Hartsholme Lake

Lucy & I had a walk in Hartsholme Park this afternoon. Thought we’d make the most of the weather, as the rain is supposed to return tomorrow. The lake was busy with gulls & Canada Geese.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
813% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Fabulous scene
October 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A beautiful colourful scene with the gulls & geese waltzing around…
Lovely shot
October 5th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely scene … do hope no more rain tomorrow
October 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise