Previous
Photo 2976
Peeping Sun
Taken along the Lincoln Ridge this afternoon. Low clouds with the sun trying to break through. Felt quite cold up there, probably around 10°C.
Probably best on black if you have the time.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
clouds
,
lincoln
,
countryside
,
ridge
Michelle
Lovely capture, it looks cold!
October 13th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely wide capture….fabulous scene & a fave.
October 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful rural scene… the sky is gorgeous
October 13th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It ALL comes together to make this fabulous image.
October 13th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fab and those lines too!
October 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oooh this is lush!
October 13th, 2024
