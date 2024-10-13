Previous
Peeping Sun by carole_sandford
Photo 2976

Peeping Sun

Taken along the Lincoln Ridge this afternoon. Low clouds with the sun trying to break through. Felt quite cold up there, probably around 10°C.
Probably best on black if you have the time.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Carole Sandford

Michelle
Lovely capture, it looks cold!
October 13th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely wide capture….fabulous scene & a fave.
October 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful rural scene… the sky is gorgeous
October 13th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It ALL comes together to make this fabulous image.
October 13th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fab and those lines too!
October 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oooh this is lush!
October 13th, 2024  
