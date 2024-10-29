Previous
Firey Red by carole_sandford
Photo 2992

Firey Red

The many varied colours of the cherry tree, but particularly bright & red in this shot.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Christine Sztukowski ace
So delicate
October 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful colours
October 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous against the the lovely bark of the cherry tree !
October 29th, 2024  
Michelle
Such a beautiful deep colour
October 29th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a wonderful feel this has!
October 29th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
October 29th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
October 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours.
October 29th, 2024  
Cathy
Bold and brilliant!
October 29th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
October 29th, 2024  
