Cloudy Skies by carole_sandford
Photo 2993

Cloudy Skies

Lately we seem to be having lots of dramatic cloud formations. This one taken yesterday.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Susan Wakely ace
I can see the sun trying to break through.
October 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of space, depth with a bonus of sunrays
October 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 30th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
it looks good carole , I like the rays peeking out of the clouds
October 30th, 2024  
KWind ace
A beautiful sky!
October 30th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Love this wide & long view of sky & field!
October 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture
October 30th, 2024  
