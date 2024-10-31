Previous
Halloween by carole_sandford
Photo 2994

Halloween

From a display in a shop in the Bailgate. We had quite a lot children “Trick or treating “ this year.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Corinne C ace
Cool Halloween composition. I love it!
October 31st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
we've had a few Carole , not as many as the estate where both my daughters live . Families driving around the estate in cars !!!
October 31st, 2024  
Lesley ace
This is great. We hardly ever have any around here. None again this year.
October 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice lighting.
October 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
October 31st, 2024  
