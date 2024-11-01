Sign up
Previous
Photo 2995
Back to the Dahlias
As we haven’t had any hard frosts yet, the dahlias continue to bloom.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
6
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Tags
garden
,
dalia
RCip
Gorgeous. Great lighting!
November 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
.+3
Beautiful
November 1st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
very nice!
November 1st, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely colour and capture
November 1st, 2024
Helene
ace
marvelous. fav
November 1st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
November 1st, 2024
Beautiful