Lit up by carole_sandford
Photo 2996

Lit up

A night time shot of the cathedral. It is nearly always lit up & sometimes with different colours to represent different events.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
Beverley ace
Beautiful
November 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous lighting
November 2nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the architecture. I love the lighting on the cathedral.
November 2nd, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Very moody. Fav
November 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
I love this one. fav.
November 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 2nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely amazing
November 2nd, 2024  
KWind ace
So pretty! Great lighting.
November 2nd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot love it👍😊
November 2nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
you have a beautiful cathedral to photograph Carole , you always do it justice in your photos
November 2nd, 2024  
