Previous
Photo 2996
Lit up
A night time shot of the cathedral. It is nearly always lit up & sometimes with different colours to represent different events.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
10
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4356
photos
171
followers
144
following
820% complete
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
Latest from all albums
1282
2993
1283
2994
76
2995
1284
2996
Views
18
Comments
10
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
night
,
cathedral
,
lit
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
November 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous lighting
November 2nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the architecture. I love the lighting on the cathedral.
November 2nd, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Very moody. Fav
November 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
I love this one. fav.
November 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 2nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely amazing
November 2nd, 2024
KWind
ace
So pretty! Great lighting.
November 2nd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot love it👍😊
November 2nd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
you have a beautiful cathedral to photograph Carole , you always do it justice in your photos
November 2nd, 2024
