Autumn Reds by carole_sandford
Photo 2997

Autumn Reds

More autumn colour. These red leaves were around an archway at Gunby.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Michelle
Such a beautiful colour and a lovely arch to walk through
November 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Vibrant colours.
November 3rd, 2024  
JackieR ace
Lovely arch,
November 3rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW
November 3rd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooooh nice!
November 3rd, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Fabulous colours and great composition. Fav.
November 3rd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fav!
November 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
