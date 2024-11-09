Previous
Welton church yard by carole_sandford
Photo 3003

Welton church yard

The war memorial that I photographed the other day is at the front of this churchyard. There are lots of big trees, kind of hiding the church. & I like the red door too.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Susan Wakely ace
Nice pop of red with the door.
November 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely resting place
November 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely colourful church yard…
November 9th, 2024  
