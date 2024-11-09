Sign up
Photo 3003
Welton church yard
The war memorial that I photographed the other day is at the front of this churchyard. There are lots of big trees, kind of hiding the church. & I like the red door too.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
church
,
yard
,
welton
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice pop of red with the door.
November 9th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely resting place
November 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely colourful church yard…
November 9th, 2024
