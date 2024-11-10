Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3004
Suspended Leaves
…or least that’s how they appear. They were actually on a trailing branch. I used f1.8, which is why everything else is out of focus.
I like the resulting image.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
7
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4369
photos
171
followers
144
following
823% complete
View this month »
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
Latest from all albums
1285
3002
1286
1287
3003
3004
1288
77
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
Michelle
Lovely effect
November 10th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very beautiful
November 10th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty.
November 10th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Flying leaves
November 10th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful fall image
November 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
Marvelous capture, Carole!
November 10th, 2024
carol white
ace
Beautifully captured. Fav 😊
November 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close