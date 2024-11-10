Previous
Suspended Leaves by carole_sandford
Photo 3004

Suspended Leaves

…or least that’s how they appear. They were actually on a trailing branch. I used f1.8, which is why everything else is out of focus.
I like the resulting image.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

Michelle
Lovely effect
November 10th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very beautiful
November 10th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty.
November 10th, 2024  
vaidas ace
Flying leaves
November 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful fall image
November 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
Marvelous capture, Carole!
November 10th, 2024  
carol white ace
Beautifully captured. Fav 😊
November 10th, 2024  
