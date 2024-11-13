Safe Landings

As we had that strange phenomena of sunshine today I thought I would take a drive up to RAF Waddington, to see if I could catch a Red Arrows Practice. It's always pot luck, what you manage to see, as they don't publicise their timetable (this isn't specifically for public consumption, it's their practices).

I hung around for just over an hour, only to see four jets coming back in to Land, obviously having been elsewhere! So I give you, a Red Arrow Jet landing! The approach to the runway crosses the A15 & so stops traffic quite regularly. The runway starts about 30 feet in front of the plane. The people & cars are in the viewing area car park.