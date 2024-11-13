Previous
Safe Landings by carole_sandford
Photo 3007

Safe Landings

As we had that strange phenomena of sunshine today I thought I would take a drive up to RAF Waddington, to see if I could catch a Red Arrows Practice. It's always pot luck, what you manage to see, as they don't publicise their timetable (this isn't specifically for public consumption, it's their practices).
I hung around for just over an hour, only to see four jets coming back in to Land, obviously having been elsewhere! So I give you, a Red Arrow Jet landing! The approach to the runway crosses the A15 & so stops traffic quite regularly. The runway starts about 30 feet in front of the plane. The people & cars are in the viewing area car park.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
823% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
You caught a super one here!
November 13th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Great capture
November 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise