Previous
Photo 3008
Well I had to go back didn't I?
Synchro Pair - two pilots , Red 6 & 7, who do the exciting stuff, passing close at speed & at a height of 100 feet etc. The cloud had returned today, so the light wasn't brilliant. Managed to get more than yesterday though.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
9
7
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4375
photos
173
followers
145
following
824% complete
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
9
Fav's
7
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
14th November 2024 12:42pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
red
,
arrows
,
pair
,
synchro
YvetteL
Very cool shot!
November 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Spectacular shot!
November 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
November 14th, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
Great shot!
November 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
fantastic
November 14th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great catch!
November 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
You did well in spite of the light.
November 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done - super ! fav
November 14th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
November 14th, 2024
