Previous
Well I had to go back didn't I? by carole_sandford
Photo 3008

Well I had to go back didn't I?

Synchro Pair - two pilots , Red 6 & 7, who do the exciting stuff, passing close at speed & at a height of 100 feet etc. The cloud had returned today, so the light wasn't brilliant. Managed to get more than yesterday though.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
824% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

YvetteL
Very cool shot!
November 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Spectacular shot!
November 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
November 14th, 2024  
Liz Milne ace
Great shot!
November 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
fantastic
November 14th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great catch!
November 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
You did well in spite of the light.
November 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done - super ! fav
November 14th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
November 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise