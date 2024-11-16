Previous
Doddington Hall by carole_sandford
Photo 3010

Doddington Hall

The Hall partly shrouded by the autumn colour of the 400yr old chestnut trees.
We visited today as the house is decorated for Christmas. Still a bit early I reckon, so will save the photos for a few weeks.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

