Previous
Photo 3010
Doddington Hall
The Hall partly shrouded by the autumn colour of the 400yr old chestnut trees.
We visited today as the house is decorated for Christmas. Still a bit early I reckon, so will save the photos for a few weeks.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4379
photos
173
followers
145
following
Tags
hall
,
autumn
,
doddington
