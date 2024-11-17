Previous
Folly by carole_sandford
Photo 3011

Folly

The “temple” folly in the Doddington gardens. I loved the autumn colours, particularly those red leaves.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 17th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely composition
November 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely colours.
November 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Something very special about follys
November 17th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful Autumnal capture
November 17th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely
November 17th, 2024  
