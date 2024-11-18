Previous
Surprise! by carole_sandford
Photo 3012

Surprise!

I was very surprised to see Rhododendrons in flower in November. These were in the Doddington gardens!
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Beautiful surprise sooo pretty… love the colours
November 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 18th, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
Beautiful. Crazy that they are blooming in November but very uplifting to see
November 18th, 2024  
