Photo 3012
Surprise!
I was very surprised to see Rhododendrons in flower in November. These were in the Doddington gardens!
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
flowers
,
rhododendron
Beverley
ace
Beautiful surprise sooo pretty… love the colours
November 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 18th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
Beautiful. Crazy that they are blooming in November but very uplifting to see
November 18th, 2024
