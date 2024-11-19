Previous
Falling Snow by carole_sandford
Falling Snow

Snow falling & settling as I went to bed last night. I never really believe the weatherman when they say we might have snow, but on this occasion they were right!
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, you have snow. We may get some later this week.
November 19th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Vile stuff. Looks okay through double glazing.
November 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
You have snow before us and yu can keep it. LOL
November 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks pretty but don’t go sharing the weather anytime soon.
November 19th, 2024  
