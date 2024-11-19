Sign up
Previous
Photo 3013
Falling Snow
Snow falling & settling as I went to bed last night. I never really believe the weatherman when they say we might have snow, but on this occasion they were right!
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
4
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4385
photos
173
followers
145
following
825% complete
Views
20
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Tags
snow
,
home
,
cold
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, you have snow. We may get some later this week.
November 19th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Vile stuff. Looks okay through double glazing.
November 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
You have snow before us and yu can keep it. LOL
November 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks pretty but don’t go sharing the weather anytime soon.
November 19th, 2024
