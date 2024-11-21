Previous
Just as we were leaving by carole_sandford
Just as we were leaving

Phil & went down to 5 mile Bridge this evening. Took quite a few over the river, but I can’t resist a gate! Still evidence of Tuesday’s snow.
The iPhone said -1°C, feels like -5°C - I would have to agree 🥶
Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Casablanca ace
I love a gate too! Beauty of a shot
November 21st, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful capture
November 21st, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful sunset- this is always a pretty view!
November 21st, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely chilly scene and sunset. Fav 😊
November 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous… snowy scene with that golden sky glowing…
Fabulous photo…
November 21st, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
November 21st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that's cold
November 21st, 2024  
Wylie ace
Lovely scene
November 21st, 2024  
