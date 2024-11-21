Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3015
Just as we were leaving
Phil & went down to 5 mile Bridge this evening. Took quite a few over the river, but I can’t resist a gate! Still evidence of Tuesday’s snow.
The iPhone said -1°C, feels like -5°C - I would have to agree 🥶
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
8
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4389
photos
173
followers
145
following
826% complete
View this month »
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
Latest from all albums
3012
1294
3013
1295
3014
1296
3015
1297
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
gate
Casablanca
ace
I love a gate too! Beauty of a shot
November 21st, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful capture
November 21st, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful sunset- this is always a pretty view!
November 21st, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely chilly scene and sunset. Fav 😊
November 21st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous… snowy scene with that golden sky glowing…
Fabulous photo…
November 21st, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
November 21st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that's cold
November 21st, 2024
Wylie
ace
Lovely scene
November 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Fabulous photo…