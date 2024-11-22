Previous
Sunset on the Witham by carole_sandford
Sunset on the Witham

From last nights sunset on the River Witham. There is ice on the near side edge & reflections on the far side & of course a glorious sky.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Carole Sandford

Diana
Stunning capture of these beautiful layers of colour.
November 22nd, 2024  
Barb
Magical capture, Carole!
November 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Wow ! Carole what a wonderful sun set with its beautiful rich colour tones in the sky with the more delicate reflections in the water ! fav
November 22nd, 2024  
Josie Gilbert
Beautiful shot.
November 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Lovely colours. I can sense the cold.
November 22nd, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful shot
November 22nd, 2024  
Beverley
Amazing colours, beautiful capture all round.
November 22nd, 2024  
