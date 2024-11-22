Sign up
Previous
Photo 3016
Sunset on the Witham
From last nights sunset on the River Witham. There is ice on the near side edge & reflections on the far side & of course a glorious sky.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sunset
,
river
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of these beautiful layers of colour.
November 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Magical capture, Carole!
November 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! Carole what a wonderful sun set with its beautiful rich colour tones in the sky with the more delicate reflections in the water ! fav
November 22nd, 2024
Josie Gilbert
ace
Beautiful shot.
November 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours. I can sense the cold.
November 22nd, 2024
Monica
Beautiful shot
November 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Amazing colours, beautiful capture all round.
November 22nd, 2024
