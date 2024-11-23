Previous
Mrs Woody by carole_sandford
Photo 3017

Mrs Woody

Female woodpecker in the snowy garden earlier in the week. There is a blurry spot which was snow on the window, but I had to be quick, she doesn’t hang around for long, so I’ve uploaded anyway.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Barb ace
Beautiful photo, Carole and the blurry spot doesn't hide your great focus on the main subject...Mrs. Woody! 😊
November 23rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Such beautiful birds. Well done!
November 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a treat to see.
November 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
November 23rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
November 23rd, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
November 23rd, 2024  
