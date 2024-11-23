Sign up
Previous
Photo 3017
Mrs Woody
Female woodpecker in the snowy garden earlier in the week. There is a blurry spot which was snow on the window, but I had to be quick, she doesn’t hang around for long, so I’ve uploaded anyway.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
6
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4392
photos
173
followers
145
following
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
1295
3014
1296
3015
1297
3016
1298
3017
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th November 2024 9:11am
garden
,
woodpecker
Barb
ace
Beautiful photo, Carole and the blurry spot doesn't hide your great focus on the main subject...Mrs. Woody! 😊
November 23rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Such beautiful birds. Well done!
November 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a treat to see.
November 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
November 23rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
November 23rd, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
November 23rd, 2024
