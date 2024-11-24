Previous
Enid by carole_sandford
Practicing with two new pilots for this next season. Front Middle is the leader, Red 1, Jon Bond. The new pilots are either side of him. Practice involves lots of repetition.
I haven't taken any photos today as its's been pretty wet & grey again.
Carole Sandford

Dorothy ace
Outstanding!
November 24th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning shot
November 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
You’ve taken amazing photos … they are so fast!
November 24th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
This is great with all of them caught at once.
November 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot !
November 24th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wowowowowow! Love it.
November 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The two new pilots must be delighted to be in the RA team.
November 24th, 2024  
