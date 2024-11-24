Sign up
Photo 3018
Enid
Practicing with two new pilots for this next season. Front Middle is the leader, Red 1, Jon Bond. The new pilots are either side of him. Practice involves lots of repetition.
I haven't taken any photos today as its's been pretty wet & grey again.
.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
7
4
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
14th November 2024 1:05pm
Tags
red
,
enid
,
arrows.
Dorothy
ace
Outstanding!
November 24th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning shot
November 24th, 2024
Beverley
ace
You’ve taken amazing photos … they are so fast!
November 24th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
This is great with all of them caught at once.
November 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot !
November 24th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wowowowowow! Love it.
November 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The two new pilots must be delighted to be in the RA team.
November 24th, 2024
