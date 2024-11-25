Previous
St Michael’s by carole_sandford
St Michael’s

The disused church in the hamlet of Buslingthorpe, just up the road. It is open to the public. It’s not fancy or elaborate, but it’s small & sweet.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Judith Johnson
Nicely captured!
November 25th, 2024  
Lesley
Nice that it’s open. So many aren’t.
November 25th, 2024  
Barb
Love your perspective on this pretty little church. Sad to know that it is not in use, but nice that they've made it open to the public!
November 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
November 25th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
I like the leading lines of the path :)
November 25th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
A great pov and nice that it is kept open !
November 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
I have an image of rural France.
November 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
It looks quite welcoming.
November 25th, 2024  
