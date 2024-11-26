Previous
Nice House by carole_sandford
Photo 3020

Nice House

A former rectory, dating from 1842, now a private residence.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely composed
November 26th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
November 26th, 2024  
Babs ace
Not a bad private residence.
November 26th, 2024  
Beverley ace
An old rectory feel about it… great photo
November 26th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful building and grounds.
November 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful building - love the mellowness of the stone in the sun !
November 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice. This reminds me of the house on a farm estate where I grew up and we were invited for Christmas parties. I can imagine what it looked liked on the inside.
November 26th, 2024  
