Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3020
Nice House
A former rectory, dating from 1842, now a private residence.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4396
photos
173
followers
145
following
827% complete
View this month »
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
Latest from all albums
1297
3016
1298
3017
1299
3018
3019
3020
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th November 2024 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hall
,
rectory
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely composed
November 26th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely.
November 26th, 2024
Babs
ace
Not a bad private residence.
November 26th, 2024
Beverley
ace
An old rectory feel about it… great photo
November 26th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful building and grounds.
November 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful building - love the mellowness of the stone in the sun !
November 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice. This reminds me of the house on a farm estate where I grew up and we were invited for Christmas parties. I can imagine what it looked liked on the inside.
November 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close