Previous
Photo 3021
Leaves on the Ground
No leaves left on these trees, all on the ground, but with the sun setting behind them, their colours are very evident.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
7
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sunset
,
leaves
,
colours
,
autumn
Kate
ace
Nice POV
November 27th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous pov… beautiful warm colours
November 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Brings out the colours well
November 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful colors
November 27th, 2024
carol white
ace
Great pov and autumn colours. Fav 😊
November 27th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
This is lovely
November 27th, 2024
Monica
Fantastic pov
November 27th, 2024
