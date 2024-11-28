Previous
Another sunset by carole_sandford
Photo 3022

Another sunset

Another from yesterday’s sunset. Probably best on black.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Rob Z ace
Another wonderful shot.
November 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Yes… another delightful photo…
November 28th, 2024  
