House through the trees by carole_sandford
Photo 3024

House through the trees

One from Hackthorn, there are several houses in this area which I think were probably originally part of the Hackthorn Estate. There’s a slight reflection in the water too.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely view, pic!
November 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pov and capture - Love the peeping through the trees , the white house pops and reflects beautifully in the water ! Great on black ! fav
November 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful home.
November 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice natural framing
November 30th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely capture
November 30th, 2024  
