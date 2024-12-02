Previous
Gingerbread House by carole_sandford
Photo 3026

Gingerbread House

A Gingerbread House, with sweets & candy canes. This is set up in a room which is the house library.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Lesley ace
Love it!
December 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 2nd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning
December 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
December 2nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
is it edible Carole ? lovely
December 2nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
@phil_howcroft unfortunately not Phil. 🤔
December 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So sweet.
December 2nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford lol , but the sweets are I assume
December 2nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
@phil_howcroft 😂😂 also no ….
December 2nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford oh no !!!!!!!!
December 2nd, 2024  
