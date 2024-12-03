Previous
Dried Arrangement by carole_sandford
Photo 3027

Dried Arrangement

This is part of a dried plant arrangement, that was displayed on a window sill at Doddington Hall.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Carole Sandford

Barb ace
Love this, Carole! Years ago when I was a Girl Scout we made Christmas ornaments using those prickly gum(?) balls sprayed silver and gold and hung by a pipe cleaner onto our Christmas tree. This is very pretty!
December 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Ooo this is gorgeous…
December 3rd, 2024  
Carole G ace
Simple, but so effective! great phot
December 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So pretty
December 3rd, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous!
December 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice detail.
December 3rd, 2024  
KV ace
Nice light.
December 3rd, 2024  
Kate ace
Awesome composition and colors
December 3rd, 2024  
