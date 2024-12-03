Sign up
Previous
Photo 3027
Dried Arrangement
This is part of a dried plant arrangement, that was displayed on a window sill at Doddington Hall.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
8
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4407
photos
173
followers
145
following
829% complete
Tags
dried
,
arrangement
Barb
ace
Love this, Carole! Years ago when I was a Girl Scout we made Christmas ornaments using those prickly gum(?) balls sprayed silver and gold and hung by a pipe cleaner onto our Christmas tree. This is very pretty!
December 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Ooo this is gorgeous…
December 3rd, 2024
Carole G
ace
Simple, but so effective! great phot
December 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
So pretty
December 3rd, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous!
December 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice detail.
December 3rd, 2024
KV
ace
Nice light.
December 3rd, 2024
Kate
ace
Awesome composition and colors
December 3rd, 2024
