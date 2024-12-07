Previous
Winter Wonderland by carole_sandford
Photo 3031

Winter Wonderland

Going back to the Christmas decorations at Doddington. The theme was songs & this one, was Walking in a Winter Wonderland.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
830% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
December 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Its definitely a winter wonderland story
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact