Rocking Around the Christmas Tree by carole_sandford
Photo 3033

Rocking Around the Christmas Tree

This is the Christmas song that this rather amazing creation represents. A piano keyboard twists & rises into a tree. The piano keys are made of wood. I thought this was so clever.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Casablanca ace
It’s brilliant
December 9th, 2024  
FBailey ace
Oh wow, how fabulous
December 9th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's terrific!
December 9th, 2024  
