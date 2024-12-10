Sign up
Previous
Photo 3034
Poinsettia
This year we have a plant that has white speckles, which I thought quite pretty.
Best seen on black.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
7
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4421
photos
172
followers
146
following
831% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poinsettia
Beverley
ace
Ooo very pretty…
December 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I always think of you when I look longingly at a poinsettia. Mine seem committed to Death Row when entering my home. Yours seem to live forever!
December 10th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
@casablanca
ha ha too kind, they last a few months perhaps…..😂
December 10th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Mmmm a very different one, I bought. Poinsettia today too! I was very good at keeping them alive in the farmhouse but this house might be too warm.. my friend Dot bought one too…..we are seeing who has the first leaf to drop off!!
December 10th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
@happypat
😂
December 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Unusual with the speckles.
December 10th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
December 10th, 2024
