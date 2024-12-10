Previous
Poinsettia by carole_sandford
Photo 3034

Poinsettia

This year we have a plant that has white speckles, which I thought quite pretty.
Best seen on black.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Carole Sandford

Beverley
Ooo very pretty…
December 10th, 2024  
Casablanca
I always think of you when I look longingly at a poinsettia. Mine seem committed to Death Row when entering my home. Yours seem to live forever!
December 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
@casablanca ha ha too kind, they last a few months perhaps…..😂
December 10th, 2024  
Pat Knowles
Mmmm a very different one, I bought. Poinsettia today too! I was very good at keeping them alive in the farmhouse but this house might be too warm.. my friend Dot bought one too…..we are seeing who has the first leaf to drop off!!
December 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
@happypat 😂
December 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Unusual with the speckles.
December 10th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Gorgeous
December 10th, 2024  
